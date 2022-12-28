This Day in Braves History: December 28

Braves Franchise History

1953 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire second baseman Danny O’Connell from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for third baseman Sid Gordon, outfielder Sam Jethroe, pitcher Max Surkont and four minor league pitchers. PIttsburgh also receives $100,000.

MLB History

1926 - National League MVP Bob O’Farrell is named to replace Rogers Hornsby as Cardinals manager. Reports suggest the the job was first offered to Bill Killefer who turned it down out of loyalty to Hornsby.

1956 - The New York City Board of Estimate votes $25,000 for a survey regarding the Brooklyn Dodgers’ proposal for a new stadium in downtown Brooklyn.

1994 - The Astros and the Padres pull of a massive trade involving 12 players. Houston acquires outfielders Derek Bell and Phil Plantier, infielders Ricky Gutierrez and Craig Shipley, and pitcher Pedro Martinez. San Diego receives third baseman Ken Caminiti, shortstop Andjuar Cedeno, outfielder Steve Finley, first baseman Roberto Petagine and pitcher Brian Williams. The Padres will also receive pitcher Sean Fesh as a player to be named later next May to complete the deal. It is the largest deal in the majors since 1957.

1995 - The White Sox trade outfielder Tim Raines to the Yankees in exchange for future considerations.

1998 - The Detroit Tigers agree to a two-year contract with Gregg Jeffries and trade outfielder Luis Gonzalez to the Diamondbacks for Karim Garcia.

2005 - The White Sox re-sign pitcher Jon Garland to a three-year, $29 million deal.

2010 - The Blue Jays sign Octavio Dotel to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

2020 - The Padres acquire Yu Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini from the Cubs in exchange for Zach Davies and four prospects.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.