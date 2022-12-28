Braves News: Braves extend Sean Murphy, Ronald Acuña Jr. season recap, more

The Atlanta Braves locked up newly-acquired Sean Murphy on Tuesday night after signing him to a six-year contract worth $73M. In mid-December, the 28-year-old catcher was previously acquired by the Braves in a three-way trade between the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers.

Prior to his extension, Murphy was arbitration eligible for the first time this season and would reach free agency in three years. His salary has been adjusted to $4M in 2023, $9M in 2024, and $15M for the remaining years. 1% of his annual salary will be donated to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. He will be tied to the Braves through 2028 and have a $15M club option in 2029.

Murphy is one of the greatest two-way players in the league and is a huge asset to the Braves lineup. He joins many other core young players that will suit up for the Braves in the coming years.

Atlanta’s payroll now sits at approximately $238M, which puts the club past the first luxury tax threshold.

More Braves News:

Our season in review series continues with outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

MLB News:

The New York Mets continue spending this offseason with the signing of reliever Adam Ottavino. The two have agreed to a two-year, $14.5M deal. Ottavino will have the opportunity to opt out after the 2023 season. In a corresponding move, the club designated right-hander William Woods for assignment.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and LHP Rich Hill agreed to a one-year, $8M deal. Despite turning 43 in March, Hill continues to post solid numbers.

The Washington Nationals announced that former outfielder Fred Valentine passed away at age 87. Valentine appeared in parts of seven big league seasons.

The Texas Rangers and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi agreed to a two-year, $34M deal. The deal includes a vesting player option for the third year. In a corresponding move, the Rangers designated Nick Mears for assignment.