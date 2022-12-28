 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Emergency Podcast: Braves Agree to Extension with Sean Murphy

Another extension may be the most suitable way for the Braves to end the 2022 season.

By Shawn Coleman
Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

When the Braves traded for Sean Murphy a little over two weeks ago, it felt that Atlanta would likely look to extend Murphy as the offseason progressed. The last time they traded for a cost controllable position player in Matt Olson, he literally agreed to an extension only a few hours after becoming a Brave. Though it took Murphy a bit longer, the fact that he could be in Atlanta for potentially seven more years should not be that big of a surprise, but is a wonderful addition to what already may be the best long-term position core in the majors.

Shawn Coleman Breaks down the extension from many perspectives on the Daily Hammer:

  • How does the extension break down over the life the deal
  • How the dollars and timeline compare to other catcher contracts in baseball
  • Though this deal could be considered team-friendly, it is a mutually beneficial deal
  • Murphy’s value could increase in time, and also could indirectly help the impact of some of Atlanta’s young arms
  • How the extension impacts the Braves ‘ and the first luxury tax threshold
  • Plus, Atlanta welcomes back Jackson Stephens to fill out the 40-man roster in the present

