Battery Power TV: How do Braves keep pulling off club-friendly deals?

Atlanta signed newly-acquired catcher Sean Murphy to a six-year extension

By Cory McCartney
The already staggering list of players on long-term deals who make up the Atlanta Braves’ core just got longer.

Two weeks after acquiring Sean Murphy from the Oakland A’s, the Braves have agreed to a six-year, $73 million extension with the catcher. A seventh option year can push it to a total value of $88 million.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney on Atlanta’s latest club-friendly deal — one that pushes them over the luxury tax for the first time — and how general manager Alex Anthopoulos keeps pulling these off.

