Braves acquire Lucas Luetge from Yankees

The Atlanta Braves added another piece to their bullpen Wednesday night when they acquired left-hander Lucas Luetge from the Yankees in exchange for minor leaguers Indigo Diaz and Caleb Durbin.

Luetge is 35 years old and appeared in 50 games with New York in 2022 while compiling a 2.67 ERA and a 3.03 FIP in 57 1/3 innings. Luetge has 138 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings with New York over the last two seasons. He was surprisingly designated for assignment by the Yankees on December 21 to open up a roster spot for Tommy Kahnle.

Diaz spent last season at Double A Mississippi where he had a 3.08 ERA and a 4.27 FIP in 49 2/3 innings. He struck out 29.6% of the batters he faced but also ran a walk-rate of 14.6%.

Durbin is an infielder that the Braves took in the 14th round of the 2021 Draft. He began the season at Augusta where he hit .249/.369/.388 with a 116 wRC+ before a promotion to Rome. Over the final 32 games in High A, he hit .220/.306/.330 with a 79 wRC+.

Atlanta designated first baseman Lewin Diaz for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.