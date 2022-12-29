This day in Braves History: December 29th

Braves Franchise History

1932 - Shanty Hogan, who started his career with the Boston Braves, is purchased by the Braves after five years as the regular catcher for the New York Giants. Boston pays $25,000 for Hogan, who will finish his career with a .295 batting average.

1938 - The Boston Bees acquire Al Simmons from the Senators for $3,000.

MLB History

1933 - New York Yankees owner Jacob Ruppert refuses to release Babe Ruth from his contract, thus preventing him from becoming the manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Ruth will never receive a chance to manage a major league team.

1969 - The New York Times reports that Cardinals outfielder Curt Flood is planning to sue Major League Baseball over the reserve clause.

1977 - Sports Illustrated’s Melissa Ludtke files a lawsuit against Major League Baseball, the Yankees and New York City officials for denying her access to the locker room to interview players during the 1977 World Series.

2002 - Cinergy Field, which opened in 1970 as Riverfront Stadium, is imploded. The stadium was where Hank Aaron tied Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974 and also saw Pete Rose break Ty Cobb’s all-time hits record in 1985. The stadium will be replaced by the Great American Ball Park.

2009 - The Giants agree to a two-year deal with Mark De Rosa.

2017 - Wade Davis agrees to a three-year, $52 million deal with the Colorado Rockies which is the biggest deal ever given to a relief pitcher.

