Braves News: Atlanta adds lefty reliever, Alex Anthopoulos on Murphy deal and more

Alex Anthopoulos and Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy met with the media Wednesday to discuss Murphy’s new six-year extension, which was finalized Tuesday night. Anthopoulos said that when the trade was made with Oakland for Murphy, he called him and told him that hopefully he would be here for a long time. Serious discussions on an extension heated up over the 48 hours prior to the deal being announced. It is fair to wonder if they waited to see what would happen with Dansby Swanson before he agreed to a deal with the Cubs.
Murphy’s deal pushed the Braves into the luxury tax and Anthopoulos said that they weren’t focused on the tax specifically. He said all along that they were prepared to pay the tax for the right deal, such as an extension for Murphy. He added that they would do so again if the right deal presented itself again in the future.
More Braves News
- The Braves didn’t have to wait long for that next addition as they acquired lefty reliever Lucas Luetge from the Yankees Wednesday night.
MLB News
- A court in the Dominican Republic convicted 10 of the 13 people that were accused of attempting to murder David Ortiz in Santo Domingo in 2019.
- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a one-year deal with free agent right-hander Corey Kluber. The deal will reportedly pay Kluber $10 million for the 2023 season and also includes an $11 million club option for 2024.
- The Royals designated first baseman Ryan O’Hearn for assignment Wednesday to make room for Jordan Lyles on the team’s 40-man roster.
- Veteran infielder Tommy La Stella was designated for assignment by the Giants Wednesday. La Stella’s deal ran through the 2023 season and San Francisco will be on the hook for the $11.5 million that he is owed next season.
- Former Braves right-hander Bryse Wilson was designated for assignment by the Pirates to open up a spot for reliever Jarlín Garcia.
