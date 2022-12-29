Braves News: Atlanta adds lefty reliever, Alex Anthopoulos on Murphy deal and more

Alex Anthopoulos and Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy met with the media Wednesday to discuss Murphy’s new six-year extension, which was finalized Tuesday night. Anthopoulos said that when the trade was made with Oakland for Murphy, he called him and told him that hopefully he would be here for a long time. Serious discussions on an extension heated up over the 48 hours prior to the deal being announced. It is fair to wonder if they waited to see what would happen with Dansby Swanson before he agreed to a deal with the Cubs.

Murphy’s deal pushed the Braves into the luxury tax and Anthopoulos said that they weren’t focused on the tax specifically. He said all along that they were prepared to pay the tax for the right deal, such as an extension for Murphy. He added that they would do so again if the right deal presented itself again in the future.

