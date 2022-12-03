This Day in Braves History: Atlanta signs Nick Markakis to a four-year deal

Braves Franchise History

1963 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire outfielder Felipe Alou, catcher Ed Bailey, pitcher Ernie Bowman and infielder Ernie Bowman from the Giants in exchange for catcher Del Crandell and pitchers Bob Hendley and Bob Shaw.

1974 - The Braves send catcher Jim Essian to the White Sox in exchange for Dick Allen and cash. Allen refuses to report to Atlanta and retires instead.

2010 - The Braves acquire reliever Scott Linebrink form the White Sox in exchange for minor league pitcher Kyle Cofield.

2014 - The Braves sign outfielder Nick Markakis to a four-year, $44 million contract.

MLB History

1901 - The Milwaukee Brewers franchise is officially dropped from the American League and replaced by the St. Louis Browns.

1955 - Yogi Berra is named MVP of the American League for the third time.

1958 - American League president Will Harridge announces his retirement.

1968 - In an effort to increase offense, the MLB Rules Committee agrees to decrease the size of the strike zone and lower the height of the pitcher’s mound from 15 inches to 10 inches.

1980 - Don Sutton signs a four-year contract with the Houston Astros.

2003 - Mike Lowell signs a four-year, $32 million deal with the Marlins. However, his contract has a provision where it will revert to a one-year deal with a player option for 2005 if the team fails to secure financing for a new ballpark by November 1, 2004.

2013 - The Yankees agree to a seven-year, $153 million deal with former Red Sox outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury.

2018 - The Mariners trade shortstop Jean Segura to the Phillies in exchange for prospect J.P. Crawford.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.