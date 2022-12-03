Braves News: Alex Anthopoulos named MLB Executive of the Year, winter meetings preview, more

Award season continued for the Atlanta Braves as Alex Anthopoulos was named Baseball America’s MLB Executive of the Year. Baseball America began handing out this accolade in 1998. Anthopoulos is the 20th Exec to bring home the honor.

Congratulations to Alex Anthopoulos for being named @BaseballAmerica’s MLB Executive of the Year! pic.twitter.com/nILY0ZgqwJ — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 2, 2022

Anthopoulos joined the Braves organization as general manager in November of 2017. Since then, he has overseen five consecutive NL East titles and a World Series Championship.

“I just view it as an organizational award,” 45-year-old Anthopoulos said. “It’s an organizational award because we all know one person is not responsible for the success of an organization.”

“It’s pretty gratifying. Very rewarding,” he added. “And I’m excited for the scouting department, the player development department, the front office, the business side—the whole organization. I think it’s something that we all share.”

Anthopoulos has put together an incredibly solid lineup full of young players, each of whom he has extended before they reached free agency. His core includes Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Michael Harris II, and Spencer Strider. Anthopoulos’ recent moves will play a huge role in the Braves’ success in the coming years.

The Texas Rangers and starting pitcher Jacob deGrom agreed to a five-year, $185M deal.

The Milwaukee Brewers outrighted catcher Alex Jackson. After being plagued with injury in 2022, the former Brave appeared in just five big league games.

The Seattle Mariners acquired second baseman Kolten Wong from the Brewers in exchange for OF Jesse Winker and INF Abraham Toro.

The Boston Red Sox and reliever Chris Martin are in agreement on a two-year, $17.5M deal. Martin is heading into his eighth season in the big leagues. He spent some of that time with the Braves.

All-Star catcher Jason Castro is hanging up his cleats after 12 years in the big leagues. He suited up for the Astros, Twins, Angels, and Padres.

The Houston Astros claimed INF Rylan Bannon from the Chicago Cubs. The Braves placed Bannon on waivers before he was claimed by the Cubs and headed to Chicago earlier in the offseason.

The Phillies and Orioles are set to meet with the agents of the top free agent shortstops at this year’s Winter Meetings.

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed reliever Miguel Castro to a one-year deal. The deal includes a guaranteed $3.5M.

Per report, the Brewers are not willing to trade Willy Adames, Corbin Burnes, or Brandon Woodruff.