Hot Stove open thread

Jacob deGrom’s decision to sign with the Rangers has set the offseason in motion. Things are starting to pick up on the rumor front and that should continue this week with the Winter Meetings getting underway tomorrow. Here are Saturday’s biggest headlines:
- The biggest news of the day was the report that Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade. Despite the trade demand, the team issued a statement and acknowledged the request was made, but said that it will have no bearing on their offseason plans.
- The Baltimore Orioles agreed to a one-year deal with former Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. The Orioles have a stated goal of improving their rotation this offseason and have also had a meeting with righty Noah Syndergaard.
- With deGrom out of the picture, the Mets are now reportedly focused on landing either Justin Verlander or Carlos Rodon.
- A couple of former Braves farm hands signed minor league deals this week. Jasseel De La Cruz signed with Oakland while Taylor Motter latched on with the Cardinals.
