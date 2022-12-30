This day in MLB History December 30

MLB History

1926 - The Chicago Tribune releases a story stating that the Detroit Tigers threw a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox in 1917 to help Chicago win the pennant. Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis responds by holding a hearing on the matter, but dismisses all charges as he can find no witnesses to confirm any part of the claim.

1995 - The Yankees agree to a four-year deal with free agent Kenny Rogers.

2002 - Roger Clemens agrees to a one-year, $10.1 million deal with the Yankees. Clemens is seven wins shy of 300 for his career.

2009 - The Diamondbacks sign free agent second baseman Kelly Johnson to a one-year contract.

2010 - Yankee Stadium hosts a football game as the first Pinstripe Bowl is held pitting Syracuse against Kansas State.

2015 - The Dodgers sign free agent pitcher Scott Kazmir to a three-year contract worth $48 million.

