Braves News: Jordan Luplow signing, Raisel Iglesias season recap, and more

Late-night moves have been the theme for the Atlanta Braves this offseason, as the latest news from the organization came on Wednesday night after the acquisition of reliever Lucas Luetge from the New York Yankees and outfielder Eli White from the Texas Rangers. 35-year-old Luetge was sent to Atlanta in exchange for RHP Indigo Diaz and INF Caleb Durbin. 28-year-old White was acquired by the Braves in exchange for cash considerations.

Despite the slow Thursday, the Braves have kept the hot stove relatively warm with a week full of moves. Over the past week, the Braves have signed reliever Jackson Stephens, catcher Sean Murphy, Lucas Luetge, and now Eli White.

More Braves News:

MLB News:

After agreeing to a two-year deal with Jean Segura on Wednesday, the Miami Marlins are planning to use Segura as their third baseman.

Hyun-Jin Ryu, starter for the Toronto Blue Jays, could possibly return in July after undergoing Tommy John surgery, which cut his 2022 season short.

The Braves are among teams that are slated to pay 2023’s Luxury Tax.

The Chicago Cubs officially announced their two-year deal with catcher Tucker Barnhart. To clear a roster spot, PJ Higgins was designated for assignment.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have finalized their deal with outfielder JD Martinez. The two agreed to a one-year, $10M deal. To make room on the roster, the club designated reliever Jake Reed for assignment.