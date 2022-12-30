Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Acquire Lucas Luetge and Eli White

As 2022 comes to a close, the Braves remain active on the trade front as they try to assemble the best roster probably for 2023. On the same night, the Braves acquired Lucas Luetge from the Yankees and Eli White from the Rangers. Luetge could be fill the third lefty role out of the Braves bullpen over the next few seasons. White could be an intriguing glove/speed option off the bench for the Atlanta Outfield. While neither player may be a significant acquisition, both offer intrigue as the Braves continue to make their roster more diverse for next season.

Shawn Coleman looks at the moves on the latest edition of the Daily Hammer:

Leutge has provided good production over past two seasons

He continues the trend of the Braves preferring three lefties in the pen

Luetge comes with multiple years of control and a different skill set that allows the Atlanta bullpen to feature different options against opposing hitters

White’s inability to hit limits his overall value

White’s Defense and Speed, however, could provide plenty of positive production when needed

The Braves will likely continue to monitor the shortstop trade market in January

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.