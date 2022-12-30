Hot stove open thread, 12/30/2022

Man, I really don’t want to go back to work on Monday. I bet MLB Front Offices don’t either, which is why I’m not expecting much. Although! The Braves are quite surprising in many ways, so we shall see.

Today’s trivia #1: name the former organizational Brave who had a .390+ wOBA but an xwOBA below .340 this past season, becoming the only player to do so with 200+ PAs.

Today’s trivia #2: name #1’s teammate, also a former Brave, who was the only 60+ IP starter with an FIP above 5.50 but an ERA below 5.00.

Trivia #3: unrelated to the two above, name the only member of the Braves’ current 40-man roster with a December birthday.

Hope y’all have something fun planned for New Year’s — we were able to play outside today, which was a nice gift considering where we are on the calendar.