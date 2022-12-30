 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hot stove open thread, 12/30/2022

We head into the final weekend of the year

By Ivan the Great
/ new
Daily Camera Archives

Man, I really don’t want to go back to work on Monday. I bet MLB Front Offices don’t either, which is why I’m not expecting much. Although! The Braves are quite surprising in many ways, so we shall see.

Today’s trivia #1: name the former organizational Brave who had a .390+ wOBA but an xwOBA below .340 this past season, becoming the only player to do so with 200+ PAs.

Today’s trivia #2: name #1’s teammate, also a former Brave, who was the only 60+ IP starter with an FIP above 5.50 but an ERA below 5.00.

Trivia #3: unrelated to the two above, name the only member of the Braves’ current 40-man roster with a December birthday.

Hope y’all have something fun planned for New Year’s — we were able to play outside today, which was a nice gift considering where we are on the calendar.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power