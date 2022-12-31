This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Eddie Mathews to the Astros

Braves Franchise History

1966 - The Braves trade Eddie Mathews to the Astros. Mathews is the only player to play for the Braves in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta.

MLB History

1918 - Kid Gleason replaces Pants Rowland as White Sox manager. Gleason will win the American League pennant in his first season, but it will be tarnished when a reported eight players conspire to throw the 1919 World Series.

1931 - The Boston Red Sox trade Milt Gaston to the White Sox in exchange for pitcher Bob Weiland.

1962 - The state of Ohio withdraws a suit against the Cincinnati Reds when owner Bill DeWitt agrees in writing that the club will stay in Cincinnati for 10 years.

1972 - Pirates star Roberto Clemente dies in a plane crash over the Atlantic Ocean. Clemente was supervising the delivery of relief supplies to earthquake victims in Managua, Nicaragua.

1974 - Catfish Hunter agrees to a five-year, $3.75 million deal with the Yankees. His salary is triple the salary of any other major league player.

1979 - The Basic Agreement between the players and owners expires. This will lead to more than 19 months of bitter negotiations that will culminate in the 1981 strike.

1984 - Despite six weeks of negotiations, the Basic Agreement between the players and owners that was reached after the 1981 strike expires. The players are seeking increased contributions to their pension plan while ownership is looking to slow the rapid growth of player salaries.

2004 - Tino Martinez agrees to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Yankees.

2009 - The Cubs sign outfielder Marlon Byrd to a three-year, $15 million deal.

