Braves News: Braves 40-man roster shuffle, Austin Riley season recap, more

We have finally reached the end of 2022, and what a year it’s been. From the lockout, which delayed the 2022 season, to the departure of Freddie Freeman, a 101-win Atlanta Braves team, and a Philadelphia Phillies World Series appearance, it has easily been one of the most unpredictable years in baseball.

Although it did not end in a trip to the Fall Classic, the Braves did win their fifth consecutive NL East title in 2022, and got to showcase some powerhouse rookies along the way. Michael Harris II, Vaughn Grissom, Bryce Elder, Freddy Tarnok, and William Woods each made their Major League debut in 2022.

Here’s to 2023, and (hopefully) a sixth straight division title.

Braves News:

The 40-man roster was shifted once more after the acquisition of Lucas Luetge and Eli White. More in the Daily Hammer Podcast.

Our season in review series continues with Austin Riley.

MLB News:

Veteran utilityman Marwin Gonzalez is heading to Japan on a one-year, $1.5M deal with the Orix Buffaloes. The 33-year-old suited up for the New York Yankees in 2022.

First baseman Eric Hosmer’s market expands to the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres.

Reliever Steve Cishek is hanging up the cleats after 13 MLB seasons. He ends his career with 737 games under his belt.

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed third baseman Evan Longoria to a one-year, $4M deal. The deal includes an additional $1M in possible incentives. It is unclear if Longoria will have an everyday role or primarily serve as a platoon.