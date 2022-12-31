The most read articles on Battery Power in 2022

This time last year, we were still basking in the glow of a World Series championship. While there was no magical postseason run in store for the Atlanta Braves in 2022, they did provide a thrilling (and sometimes exhausting) race to 101 wins and a fifth straight division title. There were plenty of ups and downs along the way. Ozzie Albies was limited to just 64 games and Ronald Acuña Jr struggled to recapture his MVP level form after 2021’s season-ending knee injury. Michael Harris and Spencer Strider helped spark the team out of a two month malaise with Harris taking home the Rookie of the Year award in the National League. As always, it was a wild ride and often felt like multiple seasons wrapped up in one.

Below is our annual list of our most viewed stories of 2022. Thank you to everyone who took the time to visit Battery Power this season and we hope that you will be sticking with us for many more years to come.

10. Braves reportedly made an in-season offer in the $100 million range to Dansby Swanson

After seeing what happened with Freddie Freeman, Braves fans knew that anything was possible as Dansby Swanson closed in on free agency. There was a report that the Braves and Swanson had exchanged numbers sometime in October. In November, it was reported that Atlanta’s offer to Swanson was in the $100 million range. That would prove to be notable as the Braves reportedly never raised their offer and Swanson ended up leaving for a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Chicago Cubs.

9. Details emerge on Braves’ free agent negotiations with Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s exit in free agency and then subsequent emotional return to Truist Park as a member of the Dodgers was a subplot to the 2022 season. The facts around his negotiations with the Braves have been debated. In March, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that Freeman’s representatives gave the Braves two proposals and an ultimatum which reportedly led to Atlanta pulling their offer and pivoting to acquiring Matt Olson. Through all the debate regarding Freeman, it is notable that he elected to fire his agency after his return trip to Truist Park.

8. Alex Anthopoulos on acquiring Sean Murphy, the plan at shortstop

Flash forwarding to this offseason, the Braves pulled off a surprising move acquiring catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics in a three-team trade that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers. Here, Alex Anthopoulos discussed the thinking behind the deal, how Murphy fits with incumbent catcher Travis d’Arnaud and also gave some insight on the shortstop position.

7. Starting Nine: Who gets squeezed out of postseason rotation?

As Atlanta entered the stretch run of the 2022 season, one of the hot storylines was who might get squeezed out of the playoff rotation. Atlanta rotation helped fuel their second half surge and the emergence of Spencer Strider made for a spirited debate about which direction the team might go. Here Cory McCartney examined the situation closely in his weekly Starting Nine column. Unfortunately, an oblique injury to Strider down the stretch would provide the answer to this question.

6. Free agent notes on Freddie Freeman, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario’s market

In the days leading up to the Braves acquiring Matt Olson, the speculation was that Freeman would eventually return to Atlanta. We’d find out later that most of the other 29 teams felt that way as well as Freeman’s market wouldn’t develop until late after Atlanta had pivoted to Olson. Here, Ken Rosenthal reported that the Dodgers had interest in Freeman and also says that the Braves were expected to go hard after Olson if they couldn’t get a deal done with Freeman.

5. Braves acquire Sean Murphy from the A’s

The second Sean Murphy article to make this list. One of the interesting things about this deal was that the Braves were reported as “frontrunners” for Murphy at the start of the Winter Meetings by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand before walking it back. Alex Anthopoulos confirmed that the Braves had checked on Murphy early in the offseason, but had nothing working with Oakland when the Winter Meetings began. That apparently changed after Willson Contreras agreed to a deal with the Cardinals which gave the Braves the opportunity to swoop in and get a deal done.

4. Atlanta Braves 2022 regular season schedule

I’m a little surprised to see this one rank up this high, but this is the regular season schedule for the Braves with links to all of our game coverage for each individual game.

3. Updated Atlanta Braves 40-man roster

A running list of the Braves’ 40-man roster slots in at No. 3 this year. If you haven’t seen it, you can find it in the menu bar at the top of the site under the Rosters/Schedules heading. It is a lot of work to keep track of, but it is interesting to see how the 40-man changes from spring training, to the postseason and then throughout the offseason.

2. Braves News: Max Fried, Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets and more

Whenever we do this list, there is always at least one outlier article that makes it. It is hard for me to believe that an article that was published on Christmas Day could make it this high up the list, but here we are. In it was the report on Carlos Correa’s deal with the Mets being held up by his physical and also touched on the unsubstantiated rumors of a possible Max Fried trade.

1. Atlanta Braves 2022 Draft Pick Signing Tracker

After a one-year hiatus from the rankings, the 2022 Draft signing tracker regains the top spot. The Braves signed all 20 of their draft picks in 2022 and Garrett Spain did the hard work of keeping this updated.