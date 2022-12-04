 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: John Schuerholz is elected to the Hall of Fame

By Kris Willis
Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1968 - The Braves acquire infielderBob Aspromonte from the Astros in exchange for infielder Marty Martinez. Aspromonte was the last original Colt .45 on Houston’s roster.

1975 - Ted Turner enters into a tentative agreement to by the Atlanta Braves.

2008 - The Braves acquire pitcher Javier Vazquez and Boone Logan from the White Sox in exchange for Tyler Flowers, Jon Gilmore, Brent Lillibridge and Santos Rodriguez.

2016 - Former commissioner Bud Selig and general manager John Schuerholz are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee on the “Today’s Game” ballot.

2019 - Mike Soroka wins the Tip O’Neill Award given out by the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame to honer the best Canadian Player of the previous year.

2019 - Josh Donaldson is named the winner of the NL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

2019 - Atlanta agrees to a one-year, $18 million deal with Cole Hamels.

MLB History

1927 - Paul Waner edges out Frank Frisch for the MVP Award in the National League.

1957 - The White Sox trade Minni Minoso and infielder red Hatfield to Cleveland in exchange for pitcher Early Wynn and outfielder Al Smith.

1964 - The American and National Leagues restore to the commissioner’s office all powers which were rescinded after the death of Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis in 1944.

1988 - The Orioles trade first baseman Eddie Murray to the Dodgers in exchange for pitchers Ken Howell and Brian Hilton along with prospect Juan Bell.

1997 - The Rockies sign free agent starter Darryl Kile to a three year deal.

2000 - Denny Neagle agrees to a five-year deal with the Rockies.

2007- The Tigers acquire infielder Miguel Cabrera and pitcher Dontrelle Willis from the Marlins in exchange for Cameron Maybin, Andrew Miller and Dallas Trahern.

2008 - The Giants sign Edgar Renteria to a two-year, $18.5 million deal.

2015 - The Diamondbacks agree to a six-year, $206 million deal with free agent starter Zack Greinke.

2019 - Zack Wheeler agrees to a five-year, $118 million deal with the Phillies.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

