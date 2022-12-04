Battery Power Podcast Episode 380: Winter Meetings, trade rumors, and infield review

The 2022 Winter Meetings are underway in San Diego, and the Atlanta Braves are in the middle of it all. Granted, the Braves have less business to conduct than some other teams — cough, Mets, cough — but Atlanta does have holes to fill and December is here in earnest.

Episode 380 of the Battery Power Podcast features a conversation between Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman, tackling the following topics:

Jacob DeGrom is leaving the NL East for a monster payday

It is (way) too early for 2023 projections, but that doesn’t stop anyone

Bryan Reynolds wants out of Pittsburgh, and the Braves have already been tied to a potential pursuit of the talented outfielder

Why would the Braves be linked to a catcher like Sean Murphy?

Fred McGriff made the Hall of Fame

Breaking down Atlanta’s 2022 infield, including top-flight catcher production, Matt Olson’s batted ball profile, the hopeful return of a healthy Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley’s stardom, and the ever-evolving situation at shortstop with Dansby Swanson hitting free agency

Much, much more

