Braves News: Bryan Reynolds trade rumor, winter meetings, more

The winter meetings begin today and there has been a bit of a thawing of the market in the lead-up. Jacob deGrom was the headline move on Friday, as he signed a massive contract with the Rangers. The news of the day on Saturday was Pirates’ star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade. Trade requests mean less in MLB than in the NFL or NBA, but given the Pirates’ general state as a franchise, Reynolds could very well be available. The Braves were rumored to make a run at Reynolds at the trade deadline in 2021 and have been rumored to be making a strong push for him this time around as well.

Whether the Braves make a big move or not, there seems to be a consensus among those in the know that the winter meetings are likely to bring a flurry of action across the league, which should be fun.

Braves News

The Braves could be targeting a trade for Bryan Reynolds.

Kris previewed the winter meetings for Atlanta.

Matt reviewed one of the Braves’ brightest prospects, AJ Smith-Shawver’s season.

MLB News

The Orioles signed Kyle Gibson to a one year deal.

Aaron Judge is reportedly likely to get a 9 year deal ($$$), taking him through his age 39 season.

The Cubs and Phillies are apparently hot in pursuit of Dansby Swanson, with the Phillies being rumored for all of the big shortstop options.

Carlos Rodon reportedly has a number of suitors, including the Orioles, Yankees, and Mets.

Mark Feinsand listed his free agents most likely to sign during the meetings.

The Mets are reportedly focused on signing Justin Verlander.