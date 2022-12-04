Braves reportedly front runners to land A’s catcher Sean Murphy

The Winter Meetings are underway in San Diego and the Atlanta Braves may be close to making a splash. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the Oakland Athletics appear to be getting close to a trade of catcher Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves are considered to be the frontrunners although other teams are also involved.

The Athletics appear to be getting close to a trade of C Sean Murphy, per source. The Braves are considered the frontrunners to acquire the former Gold Glove winner, though other teams remain in the mix. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 4, 2022

There was rumored interest in Murphy by the Braves earlier this offseason. On the surface, it doesn’t make a lot of sense given that the team already has Travis d’Arnaud, William Contreras and Manny Pina on the 40-man roster. However, acquiring Murphy would allow them to potentially shop Contreras or d’Arnaud for other needs. The team is also likely to move Pina and his $4.5 million salary this offseason so the situation remains in flux.

Murphy is 28 years old and is regarded as one of the best catchers in the league. He hit .250/.332/.426 with 18 home runs and a 122 wRC+ in over 600 plate appearances in 2022 and was worth 5.1 fWAR.