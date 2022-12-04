 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves reportedly front runners to land A’s catcher Sean Murphy

The Hot Stove is starting to heat up!

By Kris Willis
New York Mets v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Winter Meetings are underway in San Diego and the Atlanta Braves may be close to making a splash. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the Oakland Athletics appear to be getting close to a trade of catcher Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves are considered to be the frontrunners although other teams are also involved.

There was rumored interest in Murphy by the Braves earlier this offseason. On the surface, it doesn’t make a lot of sense given that the team already has Travis d’Arnaud, William Contreras and Manny Pina on the 40-man roster. However, acquiring Murphy would allow them to potentially shop Contreras or d’Arnaud for other needs. The team is also likely to move Pina and his $4.5 million salary this offseason so the situation remains in flux.

Murphy is 28 years old and is regarded as one of the best catchers in the league. He hit .250/.332/.426 with 18 home runs and a 122 wRC+ in over 600 plate appearances in 2022 and was worth 5.1 fWAR.

