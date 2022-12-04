 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Alex Anthopoulos says luxury tax won’t prevent Braves from improving team

Atlanta’s payroll is close to the first threshold.

By Kris Willis
Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

MLB’s Winter Meetings are underway in San Diego and Atlanta Braves President Alex Anthopoulos spoke with The Athletic’s David O’Brien about a number of topics. The most notable is the situation with the luxury tax where the Braves are close to the first threshold. Anthopoulos said that the tax would not prevent Atlanta from a making a deal if it improved the team.

Anthopoulos added that he has spoken with free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson recently and categorized it as a good discussion. He declined to speak further and cited Swanson’s upcoming wedding as a reason that he didn’t want to say anymore.

Anthopoulos was also asked about the team’s catching depth where Travis d’Arnaud, William Contreras and Manny Pina are all on the 40-man roster. Anthopoulos said that he anticipates all three catchers being with the team heading into spring training although he wouldn’t rule out a trade.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported earlier Sunday that the Braves were regarded as the front runner to land Oakland catcher Sean Murphy however, he updated that report a little later and said that Atlanta would not be the team that deals for Murphy.

The Winter Meetings will continue through Wednesday.

