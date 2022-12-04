Alex Anthopoulos says luxury tax won’t prevent Braves from improving team

MLB’s Winter Meetings are underway in San Diego and Atlanta Braves President Alex Anthopoulos spoke with The Athletic’s David O’Brien about a number of topics. The most notable is the situation with the luxury tax where the Braves are close to the first threshold. Anthopoulos said that the tax would not prevent Atlanta from a making a deal if it improved the team.

Anthopoulos said the tax threshold would not stop #Braves from making a deal if it can make the team better and stay within their budget. And their budget is based on actual salaries they're paying in 2023, not AAVs of long-term extensions that the luxury-tax calculation uses. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) December 4, 2022

Anthopoulos added that he has spoken with free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson recently and categorized it as a good discussion. He declined to speak further and cited Swanson’s upcoming wedding as a reason that he didn’t want to say anymore.

Anthopoulos was also asked about the team’s catching depth where Travis d’Arnaud, William Contreras and Manny Pina are all on the 40-man roster. Anthopoulos said that he anticipates all three catchers being with the team heading into spring training although he wouldn’t rule out a trade.

Anthopoulos said #Braves anticipate going into spring training with all three of their current catchers (d'Arnaud, Contreras, Piña), wouldn't rule out trade but said he doesn't anticipate it. With DH, said he thinks they can get them all ABs and likes depth in case of injury. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) December 4, 2022

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported earlier Sunday that the Braves were regarded as the front runner to land Oakland catcher Sean Murphy however, he updated that report a little later and said that Atlanta would not be the team that deals for Murphy.

The Winter Meetings will continue through Wednesday.