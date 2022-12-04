Fred McGriff elected to Hall of Fame

The Winter Meetings kicked off Sunday with the announcement of the voting results from the Contemporary Baseball Era Ballot committee. The votes are in and former Braves first baseman Fred McGriff has been elected to the Hall of Fame. McGriff received all 16 votes and was elected unanimously.

Fred McGriff (16 votes, 100.0%); Don Mattingly (8 votes, 50%); Curt Schilling (7 votes, 43.8%); Dale Murphy (6 votes, 37.5%); Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro each received less than four votes. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) December 5, 2022

Players needed 12 votes to gain induction. Don Mattingly finished with eight. Former Braves great Dale Murphy received six votes.

The Braves acquired McGriff at the trade deadline and he helped spark a second half surge where they ran down the San Francisco Giants to win the NL West. McGriff hit .310/.392/.612 with 19 home runs after the trade while Atlanta went 51-18. McGriff spent five seasons with Atlanta where he hit .293/.369/.516 with 130 home runs.

His career spanned 19 seasons hitting .284/.377/.509 with 493 home runs. McGriff was a consummate professional and was never suspected of steroid use. He was a five time All-Star and won the Silver Slugger Award three times.

Congratulations to Fred McGriff



The newly-elected Hall of Famer joined us on #MLBTonight after learning he was headed to the @baseballhall! pic.twitter.com/iih7VvVf8v — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 5, 2022

The induction ceremony will take place in Cooperstown on July 23, 2023 and will include any other players elected by the BBWAA.