Battery Power TV: Fred McGriff elected to HOF in statement of a vote

While McGriff got the call, the wait continues for Dale Murphy

By Cory McCartney
Fred McGriff’s Hall of Fame wait is over.

The five-time All-Star, who spent five seasons with the Atlanta Braves, was unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday by the Era Committee.

While it was a celebratory night for McGriff, Dale Murphy — in front of a committee for the third time — didn’t gain enough votes for entry.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney on a vote that delivered statements to both the writers that got it wrong with McGriff, and the those on the ballot with ties to PEDs.

