This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Chris Chambliss

Braves Franchise History

1957 - The Braves acquire Bob Rush from the Cubs in exchange for catcher Sammy Taylor and pitcher Taylor Phillips.

1979 - The Braves acquire Chris Chambliss and Luis Gomez from the Blue Jays in exchange for Barry Bonnell, Pat Rockett and Joey McLaughlin.

2005 - Rafael Furcal leaves the Braves as he agrees to a three-year, $39 million contract with the Dodgers.

MLB History

1927 - The National Board of Arbitration rules that the Texas League cannot put teams in Tulsa and Oklahoma City without permission from the Western League. The landmark decision establishes league property rights in the cities of each circuit.

1950 - Oakland hires Mel Ott to replace Charlie Dressen as manager.

1957 - The American League purchases a $1.8 million group accident policy to help clubs buy new players in case of a major disaster.

1967 - Big Devine replaces Stan Musial as general manager of the Cardinals. Musial will continue to serve as senior vice-president.

1973 - Ron Santo becomes the first player to invoke the new 10 and 5 rule. The Cubs wanted to trade Santo to the Angels, but he vetoed the deal.

1978 - Pete Rose signs a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the Phillies which temporarily makes him the highest paid athlete in team sports.

1984 - Oakland trades Rickey Henderson and pitcher Bert Bradley to the Yankees in exchange for pitchers Jay Howell and Jose Rico, outfielder Stan Javier and minor leaguers Tim Birtsas and Eric Plunk.

1990 - The Blue Jays trade first baseman Fred McGriff and shortstop Tony Fernandez to the Padres for second baseman Roberto Alomar and outfielder Joe Carter.

2010 - The Nationals sign Jayson Werth to a seven-year, $125 million deal.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.