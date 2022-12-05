MLB Winter Meetings Day 2 tracker and open thread

The MLB Winter Meetings will continue Monday from San Diego. Day 1 of the meetings was eventful as a false rumor involving the Atlanta Braves and Oakland catcher Sean Murphy briefly circulated before it was walked back. President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos spoke with the media and said that the team is happy with its situation at catcher and added that the luxury tax won’t prevent Atlanta from improving the club.

Brad Rowland and Scott Scott Coleman wrapped up where things stand for the Braves heading into the meetings on the latest episode of the Battery Power Podcast.

Additionally, Fred McGriff was voted into the Hall of Fame by the Contemporary Era committee unanimously. He will be enshrined in Cooperstown in July. Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney reacted to McGriff’s election with another episode of Battery Power TV

The 2022 All-MLB team will be announced Monday night on MLB Network at 8 p.m. ET.

We will be tracking the latest rumors and deals in this thread throughout the day so be sure to check back.

Free Agent Rumors