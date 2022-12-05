Braves News: Fred McGriff elected to the Hall of Fame, Winter Meetings begin, more

As is the case annually when the Winter Meetings begin, Sunday was a crazy day with potential rumors for the Atlanta Braves. From learning of potential suitors for Dansby Swanson, to being in and then out of the running of A’s catcher Sean Murphy, and also being linked to new Ranger Jacob deGrom, it certainly is an exciting time to be a fan of any MLB team. And no matter if rumors suggest the Braves may be pursuing a player or not, with how quiet they keep when it comes to potential moves, nothing is certain until a player of interest officially returns home or winds up with a new team.

One thing that did become certain on Sunday, though he deserved it well before yesterday, was the fact that former Brave Fred McGriff was announced as the newest member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. While is is a bit disappointing Dale Murphy once again did not make it, it is a joy to know that one of the best sluggers of his generation in McGriff will forever be honored in Cooperstown.

Congratulations to the Crime Dog.

Braves Rumors

At the Winter Meetings, Alex Anthopoulos spoke about any payroll or tax thresholds not being limitations when it comes to improving the team.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com detailed Anthopoulos’s approach toward Swanson and his potential future with the Braves or elsewhere.

Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley discuss Fred McGriff’s well deserved election to the Hall of Fame.

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman dive into many of the latest topics when it comes to the Braves, including potential interest in names such as Sean Murphy and Brian Reynolds.

MLB News