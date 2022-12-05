Max Fried named second team All-MLB

Despite leading the way with 11 nominees, the Atlanta Braves were shut out for the All-MLB first team which was announced at the Winter Meetings Monday night. The winners were determined via 50 percent fan vote and 50 percent by a panel of media.
Max Fried garnered second team honors for the Braves. Fried turned in another banner season for Atlanta in 2022 and finished second behind Sandy Alcantara in the Cy Young Award voting in the National League.
Former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was also voted to the second team.
All-MLB First Team
Catcher: J.T. Realmuto
First Base: Paul Goldschmidt
Second Base: Jose Altuve
Shortstop: Trea Turner
Third Base: Manny Machado
Outfield: Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Aaron Judge
DH: Yordan Alvarez
Starting Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara, Alek Manoah, Shohei Ohtani, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander
Relief Pitchers: Edwin Díaz, Emmanuel Clase
All-MLB Second Team
Catcher: Will Smith
First Base: Freddie Freeman
Second Base: Andres Gimenez
Shortstop: Francisco Lindor
Third Base: Nolan Arenado
Outfield: Julio Rodriguez, Kyle Schwarber, Kyle Tucker
DH: Shohei Ohtani
Starting Pitchers: Dylan Cease, Max Fried, Aaron Nola, Max Scherzer, Julio Urias
Relief Pitchers: Ryan Helsey, Ryan Pressly
