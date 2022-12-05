Max Fried named second team All-MLB

Despite leading the way with 11 nominees, the Atlanta Braves were shut out for the All-MLB first team which was announced at the Winter Meetings Monday night. The winners were determined via 50 percent fan vote and 50 percent by a panel of media.

Max Fried garnered second team honors for the Braves. Fried turned in another banner season for Atlanta in 2022 and finished second behind Sandy Alcantara in the Cy Young Award voting in the National League.

Former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was also voted to the second team.

All-MLB First Team

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto

First Base: Paul Goldschmidt

Second Base: Jose Altuve

Shortstop: Trea Turner

Third Base: Manny Machado

Outfield: Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Aaron Judge

DH: Yordan Alvarez

Starting Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara, Alek Manoah, Shohei Ohtani, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander

Relief Pitchers: Edwin Díaz, Emmanuel Clase

All-MLB Second Team

Catcher: Will Smith

First Base: Freddie Freeman

Second Base: Andres Gimenez

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor

Third Base: Nolan Arenado

Outfield: Julio Rodriguez, Kyle Schwarber, Kyle Tucker

DH: Shohei Ohtani

Starting Pitchers: Dylan Cease, Max Fried, Aaron Nola, Max Scherzer, Julio Urias

Relief Pitchers: Ryan Helsey, Ryan Pressly