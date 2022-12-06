This Day in Braves History: Andruw Jones signs with Dodgers

Braves Franchise History

2007 - Andruw Jones leaves the Braves for a two-year, $36 million deal with the Dodgers. Jones will hit .158 with just three home runs and will be released at the end of the season.

MLB History

1914 - An indoor baseball game is played in Chicago to raise money for the family of recently deceased Cubs third baseman Jim Doyle.

1937 - Ford Frick was reelected as President of the National League for a three-year term.

1959 - The White Sox acquire Minnie Minoso, catcher Dick Brown and pitchers Jake Striker and Don Ferraris from Cleveland in exchange for first baseman Norm Cash, outfielder Bubba Phillips and catcher Johnny Romano.

1968 - Commissioner William Eckert resigns from his post.

1982 - The Red Sox trade Carney Lansford and Garry Hancock to Oakland for Tony Arias and Jeff Newman. Trading Lansford opens up the third base job for Wade Boggs.

1988 - The Rangers trade first baseman Pete O’Brien, outfielder Oddibe McDowell and second baseman Jerry Browne to Cleveland in exchange for second baseman Julio Franco.

2002 - The Players Association agrees to allow the Expos to play 22 home games in Puerto Rico next season.

2013 - Robinson Cano agrees to a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Mariners.

