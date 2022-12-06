MLB Winter Meetings Day 3 tracker and open thread

Monday was a big day at the Winter Meetings as two of the biggest name free agents came off the board. The New York Mets found their replacement for Jacob deGrom by agreeing to a two-year, $86 million deal with reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. The deal also includes a player option for a third season.

Not to be outdone, the Philadelphia Phillies struck big locking up shortstop Trea Turner on a massive 11-year, $300 million contract.

Monday was a quiet day overall for the Atlanta Braves. The St. Louis Cardinals reportedly joined the list of teams interested in the services of Dansby Swanson.

Tuesday will be a busy day as well. Brian Snitker will speak to the media at 5 p.m. ET. The winner of the Ford Frick Award will be announced and former Braves announcer Ernie Johnson Sr is a nominee. Additionally, the inaugural Draft Lottery will take place Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be shown live on MLB Network.

We will be tracking the latest rumors and deals in this thread throughout the day so be sure to check back.

