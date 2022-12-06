Braves News: Max Fried makes Second Team All-MLB, Big Moves in NL East, more

As the Winter Meetings got into full gear on Monday, it was also the day to recognize the ALL-MLB teams for 2022. And while the first team was compiled of Sandy Alcantara and four AL pitchers, Max Fried made the ALL-MLB second team after finishing second in the NL Cy Young Voting. It was more deserved recognition for Fried after his best year to date.

Of course, a few other ALL-MLB first team members also made the headlines in the NL East when it comes to the Braves rivals. Justin Verlander signed with the Mets on a massive two year deal as New York found its replacement for Jacob deGrom; meanwhile, the Phillies filled a major hole by signing shortstop Trea Turner to a $300M dollar deal over 11 years.

With both of Atlanta’s main rivals making expected major moves to continue being among the best teams in the National League for the foreseeable future, the need for the Braves to get creative and add valuable pieces to their 2023 roster, and perhaps beyond, becomes more critical. While Alex Anthopoulos has never been one to be reactive and make a move as a response to moves by other teams, he also knows where the Braves must improve this offseason.

Braves News

Kris Willis discusses how the NL East remains baseball’s most interesting division after some major moves on Monday.

Fred McGriff discussed how finally earning election to the Hall of Fame “...is a dream.”

Matt Powers breaks down one of the more interesting Braves position prospects in Justyn-Henry Malloy’s 2022 season in review.

MLB News