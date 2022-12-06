Daily Hammer Podcast: The NL East remains the best division in baseball

The first full day of the Winter Meetings had its full share of major news as Justin Verlander signed with the Mets and Trea Turner joined the Phillies. These moves answered arguably the biggest questions for the Mets and Phillies entering this offseason. Now, the attention logically turns to the Braves to see what significant move they could make. However, Alex Anthopoulos has never been one to make a move as a reaction to what another team does. Due to the balance and depth on his roster. Anthopoulos has the ability to remain patient and let the right move come to him.

Shawn Coleman looks further into this moves on the Daily Hammer:

Replacing deGrom and Verlander was an expected move that makes the Mets strong once again

Turner allows the Phillies to have one of the best lineups in baseball for both the regular season and playoffs

These were expected moves, and the Braves have seen this type of activity from the Mets and Phillies before

Balance in all aspects of the game and upside due to depth and youth remain advantages for the Braves compared to their NL East rivals

