Pittsburgh Pirates will pick No. 1 in the 2023 MLB Draft

The inaugural MLB Draft Lottery was held Tuesday night at the Winter Meetings and the Pittsburgh Pirates will have the first pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Pirates, Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics entered the night with the best odds to take home the top pick. The Nationals will pick second, but the A’s saw their pick fall to No. 6.

The Tigers, Rangers and Twins all moved up via the lottery and will round out the top five.

Here is a look at the order for the first 18 picks after the Draft Lottery:

1. Pittsburgh Pirates

2. Washington Nationals

3. Detroit Tigers

4. Texas Rangers

5. Minnesota Twins

6. Oakland Athletics

7. Cincinnati Reds

8. Kansas City Royals

9. Colorado Rockies

10. Miami Marlins

11. Los Angeles Angels

12. Arizona Diamondbacks

13. Chicago Cubs

14. Boston Red Sox

15. Chicago White Sox

16. San Francisco Giants

17. Baltimore Orioles

18. Milwaukee Brewers

The Atlanta Braves currently hold the 25th overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft. However, they could move up one spot. if the Mets exceed the initial competitive balance tax threshold of $230 million by more than $40 million. New York, who currently holds the 22nd pick, would drop 10 spots.