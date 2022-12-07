This Day in Braves History: December 7

Braves Franchise History

1967 - The Braves acquire catcher Bob Tillman and pitcher Dale Roberts from the Yankees in exchange for minor leaguer Bobby Cox.

MLB History

1937 - The Red Sox acquire the contract of 19-year old Ted Williams from San Diego of the Pacific Coast League. Williams won’t report to Boston until 1939.

1939 - The five-year waiting period is waived and Lou Gehrig is elected to the Hall of Fame unanimously.

1983 - The Reds sign outfielder Dave Parker to a two-year deal.

1984 - The Mets acquire third baseman Howard Johnson from the Tigers in exchange for pitcher Walt Terrell.

1988 - The Rangers sign free agent Nolan Ryan to a one-year contract.

1992 - The Reds sign free agent outfielder Roberto Kelly to a three-year deal.

2001 - In the first trade between the two New York teams in eight years, the Mets acquire outfielder David Justice from the Yankees in exchange for third baseman Robin Ventura.

2003 - The Giants sign outfielder Michael Tucker to a two-year deal.

2010 - Matt Diaz signs with the Pirates.

2011 - The Astros hire Jeff Luhnow as their new general manager replacing the recently fired Ed Wade.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.