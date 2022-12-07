MLB Winter Meetings Day 4 tracker and open thread

Things got interesting at the Winter Meetings Tuesday as several more free agents found new homes. Among them were Josh Bell signing with Cleveland, Andrew Heaney to the Rangers, Cody Bellinger to the Cubs and Mitch Haniger to the Giants. There was plenty of smoke around Aaron Judge as well, but he still has not made a decision. That could come as soon as Wednesday which is the final day of the Winter Meetings.

The Atlanta Braves remained quiet Tuesday, but manager Brian Snitker did speak to the media about a variety of topics including the shortstop position and the fifth starter spot.

The recipient of the Ford Frick Award will be announced Wednesday and former Braves announcer Ernie Johnson Sr. a nominee. The Rule 5 Draft will return after a one-year hiatus and will take place at 5 p.m. ET. The Braves have the 28th pick so their participation seems unlikely. Still, here are some names that might make sense for some clubs.

We will be tracking the latest rumors and deals in this thread throughout the day so be sure to check back throughout the day.

Free Agent Rumors

Free Agent Signings