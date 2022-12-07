Braves News: Brian Snitker talks Dansby Swanson, injury updates, and more

Atlanta Braves skipper Brian Snitker spent a significant amount of time with the media on Tuesday at Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings in San Diego. As anticipated, Snitker was asked about the return of Dansby Swanson, which continues to be the Braves’ biggest question mark of the offseason. Snitker did not disclose the possibility of Swanson’s return next season, but instead mentioned that the shortstop would be a huge loss.

“It’s tough because you do get attached to those guys,” Snitker replied of Swanson’s free agency. “They’re quality individuals. I love him to death, but that’s part of the business. We all know that we get in here, and it is part of it. Time will tell which way we’ll go, but I’ll always root for that kid,” he added.

Snitker also provided insight on a few injured players from 2022. “I saw Ozzie the other day. He’s doing great,” he said. “Exactly what he needs to be doing. He was fired up. He had a good look about him. Very confident and everything went great. Matzek was doing good. He was feeling good. It’s going to be obviously a while before he’s ready. All those guys, they’re at the stadium every day working out. So I’ve seen them a few times.”

And, of course, Snitker expressed that he expects Ronald Acuña Jr. to have a big 2023. Acuña is currently playing in the Venezuelan Winter League.

Snitker wrapped up his time with the media discussing the starting rotation and the trade moves around the rest of the NL East. For a full synopsis of his press conference, click here.

More Braves News:

Fred McGriff met with the media to discuss his election into the 2022 Hall of Fame.

After quite a few moves on Monday, the Daily Hammer Podcast explains why the NL East is still the greatest division in baseball.

The season in review series continues with Manny Piña and Diego Benitez.

MLB News:

The Pittsburgh Pirates will receive the first pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

The New York Yankees and reliever Tommy Kahnle agreed to a two-year deal worth $11.5M. The 33-year-old pitched for the Yankees from 2017 to 2020 and has appeared in eight major league seasons.

The Pittsburgh Pirates signed LHP Jarlin Garcia to a one-year, $2.5M deal. The deal includes a 2024 club option at $3.25M. The club also agreed to a one-year, $3.15M deal with righty Vince Velasquez.

The San Diego Padres reportedly offered SS Trea Turner $342M. Turner accepted a lower offer from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

The San Francisco Giants offered outfielder Aaron Judge a contract worth nearly $360M.

The Oakland A’s and utility player Jace Peterson agreed to a two-year deal, pending a physical. Peterson will more than likely take over at third base for Oakland.

First baseman Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a two-year, $33M contract. There is an opt-out close following the first season.

Cody Bellinger is headed to the Chicago Cubs after the two agreed to a one-year deal worth $12.5M. The deal includes a $5M buyout on a mutual option.

The San Francisco Giants agreed to a three-year, $43.5M deal with OF Mitch Haniger. Haniger is eligible for an opt-out after the second season.

The Texas Rangers signed pitcher Andrew Heaney to a two-year, $25M deal. Incentives could bring Heaney’s deal to $37M.

LHP David Price will not pitch in 2023. Price spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers primarily out of the bullpen. The 37-year-old has not formally announced his retirement.

The Philadelphia Phillies and RHP Taijuan Walker are in agreement on a four-year, $72M deal. Walker was arguably one of the best pitchers on the open market. The club also reportedly added reliever Matt Strahm on a two-year, $15M deal.

The Chicago Cubs and pitcher Jameson Taillon agreed to a four-year, $68M deal. Taillon spent 2022 with the Yankees, which was arguably the greatest season of his career. He went 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA.