Baseball America projects Bryce Eldridge to Braves in early mock draft

The Draft Lottery is in the books and the order for the 2023 MLB Draft is largely set. While it is still increasingly early for draft news, our friends at Baseball America have released an early mock draft where they project pitcher/first baseman Bryce Eldridge to the Atlanta Braves at pick No. 25.

If you asked during the summer, most scouts would probably have Eldridge in as a righthanded pitching prospect, but he went ballistic as a hitter with USA Baseball’s 18U National Team during the World Cup. Eldridge paced Team USA with three home runs and showed gargantuan raw power and impressive ability to get to that power in games. He hit .316/.517/.842 with as many walks (seven) as strikeouts and also threw three shutout innings en route to being named MVP of the tournament.

