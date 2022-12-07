Kenley Jansen agrees to two-year deal with the Red Sox

Former Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox according to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal is worth a reported $32 million.

Jansen signed a one-year, $16 million deal with Atlanta last March and posted a 3.38 ERA and a 3.21 FIP in 64 innings. He led the NL in saves with 41 and was second in the majors behind Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase who finished with 42.

While Jansen’s one-year stint with the Braves was largely successful, the likelihood of him staying diminished when Atlanta acquired Raisel Iglesias from the Angels at the trade deadline last summer. Jansen held onto the closer’s job for the remainder of the season, but having Iglesias and A.J. Minter available largely made Jansen expendable.

Jansen turned 35 in September and the 2023 season will be his 14th in the majors. He is second among active players in career saves with 391 and is eighth on the all-time list.