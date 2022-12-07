Braves select RHP Domingo Gonzalez in minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft

It had been a quiet day for the Atlanta Braves at the winter meetings, but they had a little bit of action with the Rule 5 draft. The Braves did not select anyone in the major league portion of that draft, though given their low draft position a selection was unlikely to begin with. More importantly the Braves avoided having any of their prospects taken, hanging on to Victor Vodnik who was floated as a potential selection prior to the draft.

The Braves did make one selection during the minor league phase of the draft, taking right handed pitcher Domingo Gonzalez out of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Gonzalez appeared as high as Double-A last season, making one relief appearances for the Altoona Curve. The 23 year old swung between the bullpen and rotation last season, making 11 starts and 18 relief appearances between High-A and Double-A. Each of Gonzalez’s final 16 appearances came out of the bullpen, during which he pitched 49 1⁄ 3 innings with a 3.26 ERA and 51 strikeouts. Gonzalez is a smaller-framed pitcher listed at 6’0” and 185 pounds, reportedly sitting 94-95 mph with his two seam fastball fastball and featuring a horizontal slider as his primary breaking pitch. The Braves did not have any of their players poached in the minor league portion of the draft.