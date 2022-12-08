This day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Dansby Swanson from Diamondbacks

Braves Franchise History

1928 - The Cardinals sell veteran SS Rabbit Maranville to the Braves.

1987 - Atlanta trades shortstop Rafael Ramirez to the Astros for a pair of minor leaguers.

2001 - The Braves sign infielder Vinny Castilla also to a two-year contract.

2005 - The Braves acquire shortstop Edgar Renteria from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for third base prospect Andy Marte.

2008 - Greg Maddux announces his retirement. The four-time Cy Young Award winner set all-time records for putouts by a pitcher (546), double plays (98) and seasons with 15+ wins (18). He finishes with a record of 355-227 with a 3.16 ERA (132 ERA+) and ranks in the top 10 all time in wins (8th) and starts (740, 4th).

2015 - The Braves acquire Dansby Swanson, Ender Inciarte and Aaron Blair from the Diamondbacks in exchange for Shelby Miller and Gabe Speier. Atlanta also signed catcher Tyler Flowers to a two-year deal.

2020 - Freddie Freeman and Jose Abreu are the recipients of the Hank Aaron Award.

MLB History

1881 - The National League adopts a few new playing rules: the three-foot corridor along the first base line is adopted for the first time; runners can no longer be put out returning to their bases after a foul ball not caught; the fine for pitchers hitting batters with pitches is repealed; the “block ball” rule allowing runners to take as many bases as possible on balls going into the crowd, the fielding team being able to put them out only after returning the ball to the pitcher in his box, is also repealed.

1951 - The American League alters its restrictions on night games and adopts the National League’s suspended game rule. They also cited the ban on lights for Sunday games.

1966 - The Yankees trade outfielder Roger Maris to the Cardinals for third baseman Charley Smith.

1983 - The Dodgers trade prospect Sid Fernandez and shortstop Ross Jones to the Mets in exchange for reliever Carlos Diaz and utility player Bob Bailor.

1987 - The Reds trade outfielder Dave Parker to the A’s for pitchers Jose Rijo and Tim Birtsas.

1992 - The Giants sign outfielder Barry Bonds to a six-year, $43.75 million deal making him the highest paid player in baseball.

1997 - Cleveland makes a flurry of moves including signing outfielder Kenny Lofton to a three-year deal and inking Dwight Gooden to a two-year pact. They also traded outfielder Marquis Grissom and pitcher Jeff Juden to the Brewers in exchange for Ben McDonald, Ron Villone and Mike Fetters. They will then send Fetters on to Oakland in exchange for Steve Karsay.

2008 - Joe Gordon becomes the first player elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee since it was reconstituted. It had been seven years since Bill Mazeroski had been the most recent pick by the Committee. The new Committee had been criticized for not enshrining anyone in their first elections.

2010 - Jeff Francoeur signs with the Royals.

2011 - Albert Pujols signs a 10-year, $254 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

