Braves News: Braves trade for Jimenez, Rule 5 draft, more

The spending spree continued around the league on Wednesday as the winter meetings came to a close, with massive contracts being handed out left and right at prices above expectations. Aaron Judge re-signing with the Yankees for 9 years, $360 million was the headliner, but the Cardinals giving 5 years, $87.5 million to Willson Contreras and the Red Sox giving 5 years, $90 million to Masataka Yoshida were the other major splashes, with smaller moved occurring as well.

On the Braves side, Atlanta made a trade of some significance, trading their top hitting prospect, Justyn-Henry Malloy and a pitching prospect to the Tigers for Joe Jimenez, who was awesome in 2022 after a generally bad prior career, and cash. This is a very interesting trade, as Malloy, while not anywhere close to a top 100 prospect, did have some fans in the scouting realm. He has a good hit tool, but is quite a bad defender according to some scouts. For the Braves to trade him for a reliever with only one year of team control, they likely were not expecting Malloy to be a particularly productive major-leaguer. Jimenez was legitimately great in 2022, with a 2.00 FIP over 56.2 innings, good for 1.4 fWAR. If he pitches at a similar level in 2023 he would be a massive right-handed weapon in the Braves’ bullpen and could become a candidate for the qualifying offer, which would likely either give the Braves another year of his play or a compensatory draft pick if they offered it to him. Jimenez is projected to make around $3 million in 2023 in arbitration.

Braves News

Braves trade top position player prospect for Joe Jimenez.

Atlanta selected Domingo Gonzalez in the Rule 5 draft and did not lose any players.

With the draft order set, Baseball America released their first mock draft.

Kenley Jansen agreed to a 2 year $32 million deal with Boston.

Braves’ long-time AAA pitching coach, Mike Maroth, who drew rave reviews from our prospect team is no longer in baseball due to family reasons, according to David O’Brien of the Athletic. We are wishing Mike the best.

Sam took a look at Orlando Arcia’s 2022 season, which could be an important read, with Arcia being a candidate to be Atlanta’s starting 2023 shortstop.

Eric looked at one of Atlanta’s top hitting prospects, Ambioris Tavarez’ 2022.

MLB News

Yankees retain Judge for 9 years, $360 million.

Cardinals add Contreras (the older one) for 5 years, $87.5 million.

Red Sox sign OF Masataka Yoshida for 5 years, $90 million.

The Cubs signed Jaimeson Taillon to a 4 year, $68 million deal.

Mets sign Jose Quintana to a 2 year $26 million dollar deal, pending physical.

In a rather stunning move, Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

See the entire Rule 5 draft results here.

The Angels would like to complete their sale before Opening Day, according to Rob Manfred.

The Mets traded for reliever Brooks Raley.