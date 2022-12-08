Hot Stove open thread

The Winter Meetings are over, but the offseason moves on for the Atlanta Braves and the rest of Major League Baseball. The Braves were pretty quiet for most of the meetings, but made a trade Wednesday evening acquiring Joe Jimenez from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for Justyn-Henry Malloy and Jake Higginbotham.

If you need to catch up, the deal went down while Stephen and I were recording the latest episode of the Podcast to be Named Later and we were able to give some initial thoughts before signing off. Alex Anthopoulos spoke with the media late Wednesday night and spoke about the addition of Jimenez and how the deal came together.

Here are the notable headlines around the league for Thursday: