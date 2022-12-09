This day in Braves History: Atlanta signs Greg Maddux

Braves Franchise History

1976 - The Braves acquire Jeff Burroughs from the Rangers.

1992 - The Braves sign free agent Cy Young Award and Gold Glove winner Greg Maddux to a five-year contract, and then trade pitchers Charlie Leibrandt and Pat Gomez to the Rangers in exchange for 3B Jose Oliva. Maddux turned down a $28.5 million contract extension mid-season from the Cubs. He signs with Atlanta for $28 million which was $6 million less than what the Yankees offered.

2013 - The Veterans Committee unanimously elects Bobby Cox, Tony LaRussa and Joe Torre to the Hall of Fame.

MLB History

1925 - The American League extends the contract of Ban Johnson to 1935 and increases his salary to $40,000.

1936 - The American League okays seven night baseball games for St. Louis. The National League adopts a new design for home plate. It will have beveled edges, the first change in 50 years. The AL adopts a rule stating that no batter can be batting champion unless he has 400 or more at bats.

1965 - Frank Robinson is traded from Cincinnati to Baltimore for pitchers Milt Pappas and Jack Baldschun and outfielder Dick Simpson. The Reds’ Bill DeWitt defends the trade by labeling Robinson “an old 30,” a concept that Robinson will quickly prove wrong.

1980 - The Cubs trade Bruce Sutter to the Cardinals in exchange for Ken Reitz, Leon Durham and a player to be named later.

1994 - The Rangers trade Jose Canseco to the Red Sox for Otis Nixon and Luis Ortiz.

2000 - The Rockies announce the signing of free agent starting pitcher Mike Hampton to an eight-year, $123.8 million contract. The southpaw will compile a 21-28 record during his two-year tenure with Colorado before being unloaded on the Braves before the 2003 season.

2009 - The Rangers trade Kevin Millwood to the Orioles for reliever Chris Ray.

2012 - The Rangers trade away Michael Young, a seven-time All-Star who had become a utility player. He goes to the Philadelphia Phillies for pitchers Josh Lindblom and Lisalverto Bonilla.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.