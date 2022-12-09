Daily Hammer Podcast: A Wild Week could mean a wild offseason for the Braves

What a fun and crazy week it has been.

Many big names signed for BIG dollar amounts as the Winter Meetings progressed this week. The end result is several contenders from 2022 remaining in a strong spot for 2023 and beyond. For the Braves, the first significant offseason mood was adding to a clear strength of their squad. However, there are still multiple needs to fill, and the most obvious resolution (Dansby Swanson) may not be as much of a possibility as it once was.

Shawn Coleman discusses several topics on the Daily Hammer:

Free agent frenzy reached unexpected heights this week

Though unexpected, the move for Joe Jimenez is logical with how the Braves have become among the best in baseball

Dansby Swanson remains the most obvious answer to remaining needs for the Braves

However, several teams with money to spend needing shortstops makes it right for Swanson to wait a bit longer before signing

As a result, it is sensible for the Braves to wait and see the Swanson situation through, even if it seems he has less of a chance to return than previously thought

