Battery Power TV: Ronald Acuña Jr.’s ready to don his cape again

What went right and what went wrong for the Braves outfielder in 2022, and what lies ahead in 2023

By Cory McCartney
Ronald Acuña Jr. never truly got going in his return from a knee injury, but there were still glimpses of the superstar doing superstar things.

Even limited, Acuña hit 14 percent above league average, stole 29 bases and hit 15 home runs, solid production even if it wasn’t to the lofty standards he’d set.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney look at what went right and what went wrong in Acuña’s 2022, and what lies ahead for the Braves right fielder in 2023.

