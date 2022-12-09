Hot Stove open thread

Congratulations! We made it to the weekend!
Here are today’s MLB headlines:
- The Washington Nationals agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with free agent Trevor Williams.
- The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the teams that have shown interest in free agent third baseman Justin Turner.
- Carlos Rodon is the biggest name remaining on the starting pitcher market and he is reportedly looking for a seven-year deal.
- The Cardinals officially announced a five-year, $87.5 million deal for catcher Willson Contreras Friday. The Angels were among the teams that tried to sign Contreras.
- The Padres made their 11-year, $280 million deal with Xander Bogaerts official.
Loading comments...