This Day in Braves History: Freddie Freeman, Jason Heyward make Sports Illustrated cover

Talking Chop Archives

2011 - Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward land on the front cover of Sports Illustrated’s MLB Preview.

2015 - B.J. Upton announces that he will go by Melvin Upton Jr. during the upcoming season.

2020 - Felix Hernandez tossed two scoreless innings as the Braves defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-0 in their Grapefruit League opener.

Braves Franchise History

1919 - The Boston Braves acquire first baseman Walter Holke from the New York Giants in exchange for Jimmy Smith. Holke will hit .283/.313/.349 in 536 games with Boston over the next four seasons.

MLB History

1945 - Major League owners cancel the 1945 All-Star Game.

1957 - Walter O’Malley says that the Dodgers may play 10 exhibition games in California in 1958.

1993 - The Kansas City Royals trade infielder Gregg Jeffries and Ed Gerald to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for outfielder Felix Jose and infielder Craig Wilson.

2006 - The Los Angeles Dodgers announce that the team has extended the contract of announcer Vin Scully through 2008.

2014 - The Baltimore Orioles sign Nelson Cruz to a one-year, $8 million deal. Cruz will lead the league with 40 home runs while hitting .271/.333/.525 in 159 games.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.