Welcome to “Battery Power”

After 16 years of covering the Atlanta Braves as “Talking Chop,” I am excited to announce that we are rebranding with the new name of “Battery Power.” That name may sound familiar as it is the name of our YouTube show that launched last season featuring Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley.

The history of Talking Chop goes back to the beginning of SB Nation. It’s a history that we recognize and that we are proud of. However, much has changed around the site in recent years. We have grown into one of the largest baseball communities on the SB Nation network, and our reach now goes beyond just the website through our social media channels, an ever-growing podcast and a YouTube channel as well. The Braves kicked off a new era for the team with their move to Truist Park and we feel like this is our opportunity to begin a new era as well.

Our goal has always been to be your one-stop shop for everything Atlanta Braves. That includes coverage of the minor league system as well as coverage of the franchise inside and out. You will see some new branding around the site but our goals are not changing. Our team of writers is looking forward to the return of baseball. If anything, we want to bring you more coverage than ever before. We think that the name “Battery Power” will give us a more inclusive name and will be a good representation of everything we want the site to be.

So, please allow me to welcome you to Battery Power.