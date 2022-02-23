Braves News: No progress on lockout end, the future of Freddie Freeman, and more

Tuesday accounted for the second day of meetings between MLB and the Players Association this week, and once again, we still find ourselves far from the start of the season. MLB and MLBPA met twice today. The first meeting lasted for nearly an hour, and the second meeting of the day consisted of two representatives per side.

The union made a few proposals yesterday, regarding arbitration eligibility, draft lottery, and minimum salary. Evan Drellich of the Athletic reports that there was no new proposal on the Competitive Balance Tax, which must be addressed before both sides come anywhere near a deal.

Included in MLBPA’s offer today:



• Instead of 80 percent of players w/2-3 yrs of service being eligible for arbitration, now 75 percent.



• Dropped from 8 picks in the amateur draft lottery 7.



• Some increases in minimum salary.



There was no new proposal on CBT. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 22, 2022

Both sides will meet again today, as we hope to inch closer to a deal.

Braves News:

ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that many in the baseball industry believe that a Freddie Freeman deal is becoming less likely.

MLB News:

The Padres have shown interest in 1B Matt Olson. The 2021 All-Star has also been linked to the Braves, Rangers, and Yankees.

The Yankees will retire Paul O’Niell’s No. 21 on August 21. The outfielder was a 4x All-Star with the Yankees.

Oliver Pérez will retire after the 2022 Mexican League season. The former pitcher had stints with the Padres, Pirates, Mets, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Astros, Nationals, and Guardians.

Dodgers sign LHP Robbie Erlin to a minor league deal. The veteran spent a part of the 2020 season in Atlanta.

White Sox sign OF Dwight Smith Jr. to a minor league deal. The 29-year-old has a .248/.310/.316 career slash line.