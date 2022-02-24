This Day in Braves History: February 24

Talking Chop Archives

2016 - The Braves announce that John Schuerholz and Andruw Jones will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.

2018 - Ronald Acuña Jr. and Kyle Wright make their spring debuts but the Braves fell to the Astros.

2019 - Mike Foltynewicz and Kyle Muller make their spring debuts in a 5-2 loss to the Astros.

2020 - The Braves have six prospects in Keith Law’s Top 100 list.

Braves Franchise History

1966 - The Braves sign Tom Seaver out of USC, but the deal will later be voided and Seaver will be selected by the Mets in a special draft.

MLB History

1896 - The National League adopts some rule changes in the National Agreement that divides the minor leagues into six classifications based on population. The league also empowers umpires with the ability to eject players.

1943 - The Texas League announces that it will suspend operations for the duration of the war.

1986 - Padres manager Dick Williams resigns and is replaced by Steve Boros. Boros will be fired at the end of the season after San Diego finishes in fourth place with a 74-88 record.

2003 - Commissioner Bud Selig bans the use of ephedra in the minor leagues after the death of Steve Bechler.

2011 - Umpires Jerry Crawford, Mike Reilly and Chuck Meriwether announce that they have decided to retire.

